AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,637.64

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,637.64 and last traded at $1,637.62, with a volume of 5512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,623.57.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,490.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

