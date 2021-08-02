AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $285.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $251.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $227.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.