Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

