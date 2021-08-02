Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.22 on Monday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.