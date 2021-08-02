Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $366,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 110,609.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

