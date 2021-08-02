Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVST. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 581.20 ($7.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.32.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

