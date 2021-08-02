Avaya (AVYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVYA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

