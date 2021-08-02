Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 109,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Avaya by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.