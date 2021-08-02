AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$52.51 during midday trading on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

