Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $37.28 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.