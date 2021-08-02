Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 5.9%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.45. 1,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

