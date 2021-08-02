Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Avient stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Avient has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

