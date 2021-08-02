Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $89.15 and last traded at $89.13. 4,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,410,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

