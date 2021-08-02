AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AVROBIO by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 57,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AVROBIO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AVROBIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AVROBIO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

