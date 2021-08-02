AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.64% of AVROBIO worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVRO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.