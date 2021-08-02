AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.49 ($28.82).

EPA CS opened at €21.88 ($25.74) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.06. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

