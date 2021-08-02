Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Sells $26,071.10 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,815. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.