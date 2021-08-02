Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

AXTA stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

