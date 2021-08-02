Axe 24 Hour Volume Hits $66,044.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Axe has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $190,258.04 and approximately $66,044.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.01056862 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.