Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $566,324.82 and approximately $60,769.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.44 or 0.00823073 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00091510 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

