Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Axonics worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.95 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.