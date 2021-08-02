Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 29.81%.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

