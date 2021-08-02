Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

