Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.