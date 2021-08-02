Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

