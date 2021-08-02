Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM opened at $48.59 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.