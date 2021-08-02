Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AYTU opened at $3.97 on Monday. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

