Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $8.49 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd purchased 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

