Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $1.14 million and $49,456.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.00 or 1.00454392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00854414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

