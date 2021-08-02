Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 5.4%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 6,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 325,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $6,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 84.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.