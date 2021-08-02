B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at about $11,620,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 354.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 128,315 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the first quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 139.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

