B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

