B. Riley Weighs in on Axcella Health Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Axcella Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

