B2Gold Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in B2Gold by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,151 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.