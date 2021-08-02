Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Cap of $106.99 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $106.99 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.75 or 0.00027105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00820544 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00091362 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,956,400 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

