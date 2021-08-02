BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.