BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 461306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,007,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

