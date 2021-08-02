Balancer (BAL) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $152.44 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.95 or 0.00056179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00816872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00094690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.