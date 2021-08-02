Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BALY opened at $49.25 on Monday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

