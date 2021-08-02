bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $485,732.55

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. bAlpha has a total market cap of $485,732.55 and $1.15 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.98 or 0.00069872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00806367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00094907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040729 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

