bAlpha Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $480,832.64 and $1.20 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.71 or 0.00068119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

