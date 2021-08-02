Banano (BAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $217,374.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Banano has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $15.32 million and $217,374.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,984,248 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

