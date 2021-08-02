Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.11. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 122,843 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBAR shares. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

