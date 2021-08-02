Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

