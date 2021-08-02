Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.53

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 24016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.