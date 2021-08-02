Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.53

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 24016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

