Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 98,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,042. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.