Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BBVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 1,453,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

