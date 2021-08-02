Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.15. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

