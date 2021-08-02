Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 18,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$3.67 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 270,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,307. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

