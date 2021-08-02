Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 18,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$3.67 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 270,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,307. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Several research firms have commented on SAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
