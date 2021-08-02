Band Protocol Price Tops $6.12 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00015733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $215.53 million and approximately $31.17 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

